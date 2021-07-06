Contrasting Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OCBI) and Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OCBI) and Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Orange County Bancorp and Hargreaves Lansdown’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orange County Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Hargreaves Lansdown N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Orange County Bancorp and Hargreaves Lansdown, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orange County Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hargreaves Lansdown 5 4 5 0 2.00

Orange County Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.94%. Given Orange County Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Orange County Bancorp is more favorable than Hargreaves Lansdown.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.4% of Orange County Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Orange County Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Hargreaves Lansdown pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Hargreaves Lansdown pays out 38.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Orange County Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Orange County Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Orange County Bancorp and Hargreaves Lansdown’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orange County Bancorp $58.73 million 2.60 $11.10 million N/A N/A Hargreaves Lansdown $694.57 million 15.28 $394.76 million $1.46 30.66

Hargreaves Lansdown has higher revenue and earnings than Orange County Bancorp.

Summary

Orange County Bancorp beats Hargreaves Lansdown on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Orange County Bancorp Company Profile

Orange County Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments. It accepts checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, custodial accounts, certificates of deposit, and remote deposits. The company also offers personal and business, and home equity loans; power lines of credit; and fixed rate, jumbo, and residential mortgages, as well as letters of credit. In addition, it provides banking services for local attorneys; cash and escrow management, Internet and mobile banking, bill payment, ATM, portfolio management, and retirement planning services; and proprietary mutual funds, bond anticipation notes, tax anticipation notes, and serial bonds. Further, the company offers investment management, trust and estate administration, estate settlement, special needs trust and guardianship, and philanthropic services. It operates eight locations in Orange County, New York; five in Westchester County, New York; and one in Rockland County, New York. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Middletown, New York.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services. In addition, the company offers investment accounts; cash savings; foreign currency exchange services; and financial advisory services. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

