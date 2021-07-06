Contrasting AppLovin (NYSE:APP) & Weibo (NASDAQ:WB)

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) and AppLovin (NYSE:APP) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Weibo and AppLovin, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weibo 1 1 2 0 2.25 AppLovin 1 1 11 0 2.77

Weibo currently has a consensus target price of $46.50, suggesting a potential downside of 14.38%. AppLovin has a consensus target price of $75.67, suggesting a potential upside of 4.99%. Given AppLovin’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AppLovin is more favorable than Weibo.

Profitability

This table compares Weibo and AppLovin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weibo 17.04% 11.39% 5.22% AppLovin N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Weibo and AppLovin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weibo $1.69 billion 7.32 $313.36 million $1.38 39.36 AppLovin $1.45 billion 18.11 -$125.19 million N/A N/A

Weibo has higher revenue and earnings than AppLovin.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.6% of Weibo shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Weibo beats AppLovin on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform. It also provides advertising and marketing solutions, such as social display advertisements; and promoted marketing offerings, such as Fans Headline and Weibo Express, as well as promoted trends and search products that appear alongside user's trends discovery and search behaviors. In addition, the company offers products, such as trends, search, video/live streaming, and editing tools; content customization, copyright contents pooling, and user interaction development; and search list recommendation, trends list recommendation, and Weibo app opening advertisements for copyright content providers. Further, it provides back-end management, traffic support, and product solutions to MCNs, unions, and e-commerce partners; open application platform for other app developers that allows users to log into third-party applications with their Weibo account for sharing third-party content on its platform; and Weibo Wallet, a product that enables platform partners to conduct interest generation activities on Weibo, such as handing out red envelops and coupons. The company was formerly known as T.CN Corporation and changed its name to Weibo Corporation in 2012. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. Weibo Corporation is a subsidiary of Sina Corporation.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory. Its business clients include various advertisers, internet platforms, and others. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

