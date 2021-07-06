Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Trading Down 5.1%

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) traded down 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.01 and last traded at $37.18. 8,052 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,750,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.16.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Continental Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Continental Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $24.50 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Continental Resources from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Continental Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Continental Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.55.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 3.33.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. Continental Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.61%.

In related news, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $835,661.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $216,684.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Continental Resources by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,316 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 43,290 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 264,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 15,475 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $1,368,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 44,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Further Reading: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.