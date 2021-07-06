Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CTTAY. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

OTCMKTS:CTTAY opened at $14.90 on Friday. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $16.20. The company has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.74.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $10.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The Autonomous Mobility and Safety business area engages in the development, production, and integration of components and systems for the autonomous mobility and safety, including advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products.

