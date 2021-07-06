Content Neutrality Network Trading 5.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. During the last week, Content Neutrality Network has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Content Neutrality Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Content Neutrality Network has a total market capitalization of $2.20 million and approximately $40,837.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00058655 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003296 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00018048 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.20 or 0.00958093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00044853 BTC.

Content Neutrality Network Profile

Content Neutrality Network (CRYPTO:CNN) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official website is cnntoken.io . Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Buying and Selling Content Neutrality Network

