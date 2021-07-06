Constellation Software’s (CSU) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$2,100.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,760.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,700.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,850.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Constellation Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1,910.57.

CSU stock traded up C$24.00 on Tuesday, hitting C$1,905.00. 1,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,891. Constellation Software has a 1-year low of C$1,366.66 and a 1-year high of C$1,921.78. The firm has a market cap of C$40.37 billion and a PE ratio of 94.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1,798.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.64, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$20.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$12.72 by C$7.77. The firm had revenue of C$1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.43 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Constellation Software will post 52.420001 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,777.00, for a total transaction of C$1,777,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$27,312,490.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

