Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Bought by Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Conagra Brands comprises about 1.5% of Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 1,557.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 90,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 867,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,221,000 after purchasing an additional 486,054 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $593,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 941,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,395,000 after purchasing an additional 249,255 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.77. 51,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,455,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.55 and a 1-year high of $39.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.31.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $1,875,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,850.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $105,725,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,872,853 shares of company stock worth $108,014,113 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.43.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

