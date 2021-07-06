Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “COMPASS DIVERSIFIED was formed to acquire and manage a group of middle market businesses that are headquartered in North America. CODI provides public investors with an opportunity to participate in the ownership and growth of companies which have historically been owned by private equity firms, wealthy individuals or families. CODI’s disciplined approach to its target market provides opportunities to methodically purchase attractive businesses at values that are accretive to its shareholders. For sellers of businesses, CODI’s unique structure allows CODI to acquire businesses efficiently with no financing contingencies and, following acquisition, to provide its companies with substantial access to growth capital. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Friday, June 18th.

CODI opened at $25.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -518.10 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.59. Compass Diversified has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $27.19.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.82 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 2.26%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,245,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 133,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Compass Diversified by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 92,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 13,104 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 36.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

