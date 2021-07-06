Comparing First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) & Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB)

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) and Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

Get First Community alerts:

First Community pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Itaú Unibanco pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. First Community pays out 35.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Itaú Unibanco pays out 10.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Community has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First Community is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

First Community has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Itaú Unibanco has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for First Community and Itaú Unibanco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Community 0 1 1 0 2.50 Itaú Unibanco 0 1 0 0 2.00

First Community currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.94%. Given First Community’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe First Community is more favorable than Itaú Unibanco.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Community and Itaú Unibanco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Community $57.55 million 2.64 $10.10 million $1.35 14.97 Itaú Unibanco $33.73 billion N/A $3.67 billion $0.40 14.80

Itaú Unibanco has higher revenue and earnings than First Community. Itaú Unibanco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Community, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.0% of First Community shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of Itaú Unibanco shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of First Community shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Community and Itaú Unibanco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Community 19.79% 8.67% 0.83% Itaú Unibanco 11.81% 15.87% 1.20%

Summary

First Community beats Itaú Unibanco on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, as well as other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial loans that consist of secured and unsecured loans for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; consumer loans, including secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans. It also provides other banking services, which include online banking, internet banking, cash management, safe deposit boxes, travelers checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automatic drafts for various accounts. In addition, the company offers non-deposit investment products and other investment brokerage services; VISA and MasterCard credit card services; investment advisory services; and insurance services. It operates 21 full-service offices located in the Lexington County, Richland County, Newberry County, Kershaw County, Greenville County, Anderson County, Pickens County, and Aiken County, South Carolina; and Richmond County and Columbia County, Georgia. First Community Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, South Carolina.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services. The company also provides property and casualty insurance products covering loss, damage, or liabilities for assets or persons, as well as life insurance products covering death and personal accident; and reinsurance products. It serves retail customers, account and non-account holders, individuals and legal entities, high income clients, microenterprises, and companies. The company was formerly known as ItaÃº Unibanco Banco MÃºltiplo S.A. and changed its name to ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. in April 2009. The company was incorporated in 1924 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. operates a subsidiary of IUPAR – ItaÃº Unibanco ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A.

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.