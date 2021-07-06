Comparing First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) & WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS)

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) and WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.4% of First Commonwealth Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of WSFS Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of First Commonwealth Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of WSFS Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for First Commonwealth Financial and WSFS Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Commonwealth Financial 0 5 2 0 2.29 WSFS Financial 0 4 0 0 2.00

First Commonwealth Financial presently has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential downside of 17.56%. WSFS Financial has a consensus target price of $53.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.59%. Given WSFS Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe WSFS Financial is more favorable than First Commonwealth Financial.

Profitability

This table compares First Commonwealth Financial and WSFS Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Commonwealth Financial 27.23% 10.56% 1.22% WSFS Financial 23.80% 8.36% 1.07%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Commonwealth Financial and WSFS Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Commonwealth Financial $395.68 million 3.39 $73.45 million $0.81 17.22 WSFS Financial $715.43 million 3.05 $114.77 million $1.91 24.01

WSFS Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Commonwealth Financial. First Commonwealth Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WSFS Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

First Commonwealth Financial has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WSFS Financial has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First Commonwealth Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. WSFS Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. First Commonwealth Financial pays out 56.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. WSFS Financial pays out 27.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Commonwealth Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and WSFS Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

WSFS Financial beats First Commonwealth Financial on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services. The company's commercial banking services comprise commercial lending, business checking accounts, online account management services, payroll direct deposits, commercial cash management services, and repurchase agreements, as well as ACH origination services. It also offers various trust and asset management services; auto, home, and business insurance, as well as term life insurance; and annuities, mutual funds, and stock and bond brokerage services through a broker-dealer and insurance brokers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 120 community banking offices in western and central Pennsylvania, as well as northeastern, central, and southwestern Ohio; corporate banking centers in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, as well as Columbus, Canton, and Cleveland, Ohio; mortgage banking offices in Wexford, Pennsylvania, and Hudson, Westlake, as well as Lewis Center, Ohio; and 139 automated teller machines. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The company also provides a range of loans, which comprise fixed and adjustable rate residential loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; commercial construction loans to developers; commercial loans for working capital, financing equipment and real estate acquisitions, business expansion, and other business purposes; and consumer credit products, such as home improvement, automobile, and other secured and unsecured personal installment loans, as well as home equity lines and unsecured lines of credit, and government-insured reverse mortgages. In addition, it offers various third-party investment and insurance products, such as single-premium annuities, whole life policies, and securities; investment advisory services to high net worth individuals and institutions; mortgage and title services; and leases small equipment and fixed assets, as well as cash management, trust, and wealth management services. Further, the company provides ATM vault cash, smart safe, and other cash logistics services; and online reporting and ATM cash management, predictive cash ordering and reconcilement services, armored carrier management, loss protection, ATM processing equipment sales, and deposit safe cash logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 112 offices, including 52 in Pennsylvania, 42 in Delaware, 16 in New Jersey, 1 in Virginia, and 1 in Nevada. The company was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

