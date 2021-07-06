Comparing BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) and Everi (NYSE:EVRI)

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) and Everi (NYSE:EVRI) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get BIT Mining alerts:

BIT Mining has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everi has a beta of 3.11, suggesting that its share price is 211% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for BIT Mining and Everi, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIT Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Everi 0 0 7 1 3.13

Everi has a consensus price target of $21.75, indicating a potential downside of 14.00%. Given Everi’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Everi is more favorable than BIT Mining.

Profitability

This table compares BIT Mining and Everi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIT Mining -437.50% -37.15% -28.95% Everi -11.65% -13,310.05% -3.20%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.1% of BIT Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.5% of Everi shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of BIT Mining shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Everi shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BIT Mining and Everi’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIT Mining $3.34 million 95.04 -$34.21 million N/A N/A Everi $383.67 million 5.81 -$81.68 million ($0.89) -28.42

BIT Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Everi.

Summary

Everi beats BIT Mining on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BIT Mining

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. It holds three hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines with combined electric power capacity of 435MW; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines. The company was formerly known as 500.com Limited and changed its name to BIT Mining Limited in April 2021. BIT Mining Limited was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc. provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment. It also provides cash access services, such as ATM cash withdrawals, POS debit card cash access transactions, and credit card cash access transactions; check verification and warranty services; CashClub, a software payments platform that provides gaming establishments with a personal computer workstation software user interface and point-of-sale terminal; fully integrated kiosks that provide multiple functions to the casino floor; loyalty kiosk and related equipment; and other integrated kiosk solutions. In addition, the company offers non-ATM terminals that perform authorizations for credit card cash access and POS debit card transactions; database services. Further, it provides Everi Compliance solutions to assist casino operators with meeting regulatory requirements; Central Credit, a gaming patron credit bureau service; JackpotXpress, a jackpot payout and tax form management platform; and loyalty platform, as well as support and maintenance services. The company was formerly known as Global Cash Access Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Everi Holdings Inc. in August 2015. Everi Holdings Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for BIT Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIT Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.