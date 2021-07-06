Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MGDDY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.00.

MGDDY opened at $32.12 on Friday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12 month low of $20.47 and a 12 month high of $32.86. The company has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.87.

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

