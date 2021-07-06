Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Given a €150.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ML has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €136.00 ($160.00) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €138.00 ($162.35) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €145.38 ($171.03).

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Shares of ML stock opened at €136.50 ($160.59) on Friday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52 week low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a 52 week high of €130.85 ($153.94). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €127.73.

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.