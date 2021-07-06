Colony Capital Inc. Sells 66,800 Shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Colony Capital Inc. lowered its position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 69.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 66,800 shares during the period. PS Business Parks comprises 0.6% of Colony Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Colony Capital Inc.’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $4,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in PS Business Parks by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PS Business Parks during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in PS Business Parks by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSB traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.08. 90 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,089. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.33. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.26 and a twelve month high of $165.85.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 15.51%. Equities research analysts expect that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is 63.93%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PS Business Parks from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp raised shares of PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

In other PS Business Parks news, Director Peter Schultz sold 9,697 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $1,523,980.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,912.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.63, for a total transaction of $544,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,697 shares of company stock worth $2,458,761. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

