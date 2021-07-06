Colony Capital Inc. Sells 3,050 Shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Colony Capital Inc. decreased its position in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. Alexander’s comprises approximately 0.2% of Colony Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Colony Capital Inc. owned about 0.14% of Alexander’s worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Alexander’s by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 24.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Alexander’s by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 36.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexander's alerts:

Shares of Alexander’s stock traded up $2.47 on Tuesday, reaching $273.87. 4,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,359. Alexander’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $233.70 and a twelve month high of $308.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 14.81 and a quick ratio of 14.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.79.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by ($1.53). Alexander’s had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 27.46%. On average, research analysts predict that Alexander’s, Inc. will post 19.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Alexander’s Profile

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.