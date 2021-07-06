Colony Capital Inc. Sells 14,500 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Colony Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the period. Equity LifeStyle Properties makes up approximately 1.5% of Colony Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Colony Capital Inc. owned 0.10% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $12,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 223.2% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 25,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 17,377 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 168,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,717,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 30.1% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth $242,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ELS traded up $1.14 on Tuesday, hitting $76.31. 5,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,493. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 60.62, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.35. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.93 and a fifty-two week high of $76.97.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 20.47%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.82%.

A number of analysts have commented on ELS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Colliers Securities started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

