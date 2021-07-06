Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Receives $57.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COHU shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Cohu from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Cohu in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cohu in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohu in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohu in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohu in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohu in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU opened at $36.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 53.26 and a beta of 1.76. Cohu has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.89.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.50 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 4.30%. Analysts predict that Cohu will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

