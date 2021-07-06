Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.140-$0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Cognyte Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.800-$0.800 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CGNT. Evercore ISI began coverage on Cognyte Software in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cognyte Software in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cognyte Software from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.40.

Shares of Cognyte Software stock opened at $23.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.45. Cognyte Software has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $38.00.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The medical device company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $114.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.87 million. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cognyte Software will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

