Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Receives Buy Rating from TD Securities

TD Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Cogeco (TSE:CGO) in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$135.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$140.00.

Separately, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Cogeco from C$101.00 to C$114.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Cogeco stock opened at C$97.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.91, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$94.71. The firm has a market cap of C$1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43. Cogeco has a 52-week low of C$77.01 and a 52-week high of C$105.99.

Cogeco (TSE:CGO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C$2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$653.16 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Cogeco will post 9.5499999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th were paid a $0.545 dividend. This is a positive change from Cogeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 26th. Cogeco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.65%.

About Cogeco

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

