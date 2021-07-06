Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Short Interest Up 26.7% in June

Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the May 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.
CGECF opened at $78.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.69. Cogeco has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $79.41.
Cogeco Company Profile
