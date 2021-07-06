CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.850-$2.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CMS Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.830-$2.870 EPS.

NYSE CMS opened at $59.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.18. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $67.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

CMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Vertical Research cut shares of CMS Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.00.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.