Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 101.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NET. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2,017.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,730,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,317,691 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth $337,085,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,003,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,327 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth $64,481,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth $46,734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $3,360,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 72,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,104,221.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $523,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,139.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 978,593 shares of company stock valued at $81,904,978 in the last three months. 20.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $106.02 on Tuesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $109.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of -252.43 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.26 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NET. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Financial upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.65.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.