Clever DeFi (CLVA) Reaches Market Cap of $1.26 Million

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One Clever DeFi coin can currently be purchased for $1.50 or 0.00004409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Clever DeFi has a total market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $227.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Clever DeFi has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Clever DeFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00046418 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.83 or 0.00134280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00165573 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,995.58 or 0.99607198 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.35 or 0.00947416 BTC.

Clever DeFi Profile

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 843,912 coins and its circulating supply is 836,931 coins. The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA . Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi

Buying and Selling Clever DeFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clever DeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Clever DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Clever DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Clever DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.