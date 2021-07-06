Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 291 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $10,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HCA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,318 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,795,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,339,000 after buying an additional 121,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 111.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,777,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,289 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $548,149,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,097,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,435,000 after buying an additional 29,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HCA shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.50.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.07. The company had a trading volume of 9,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,348. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.06 and a 52-week high of $217.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.63.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 222.01%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

In related news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $714,988.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,978.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,604 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $939,216.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 347,950 shares of company stock valued at $69,846,314 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.