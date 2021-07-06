Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 215 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Cintas were worth $11,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 136.6% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 63.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded down $3.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $380.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,857. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a PE ratio of 42.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $261.65 and a 1-year high of $384.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $357.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTAS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.71.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $519,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,749,317.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

