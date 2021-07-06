Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Reduces Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,544 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $14,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 151.4% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 809.5% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 59.6% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.15. 333,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,022,454. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.75 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $90,158.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,011,152.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,348 shares of company stock worth $4,786,940. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.