Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Lowers Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $12,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Loop Capital raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.92.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $1.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.73. The company had a trading volume of 65,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,698,439. The company has a market cap of $182.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.04 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

