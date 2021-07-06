Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Buys 51,965 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 1,296.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,965 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $8,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 692.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

MAR stock traded down $2.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.68. 64,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,162,923. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.52. The company has a market capitalization of $44.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.28 and a beta of 1.88. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.30 and a twelve month high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.12.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

