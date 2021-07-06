Citigroup Inc. Sells 988 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Upwork were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Upwork during the first quarter worth $49,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Upwork during the first quarter worth $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Upwork by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Upwork by 301.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Upwork alerts:

Shares of Upwork stock opened at $58.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -365.31 and a beta of 2.01. Upwork Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.96 and a 52-week high of $63.88.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $113.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.21 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 4,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $224,891.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 673,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,115,933.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,710.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,675 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,381. 9.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.