Citigroup Inc. Purchases 5,173 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter valued at about $162,308,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,512,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,874,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter valued at about $45,554,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 13.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,411,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $267,422,000 after buying an additional 745,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard Siskind sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 165,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,155,530.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $100,413.60. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 282,413 shares in the company, valued at $13,739,392.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,820,813. Company insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SKX opened at $50.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.89 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.03 and a 1-year high of $53.14.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SKX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skechers U.S.A. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.11.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

