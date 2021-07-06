Citigroup Inc. Has $2 Million Position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,073 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RCII. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 7,586.7% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 1,611.8% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rent-A-Center presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

In other news, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 2,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $170,512.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 22,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $1,477,352.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,694 shares of company stock worth $3,393,579. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Rent-A-Center stock opened at $53.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.25. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.74 and a 1 year high of $66.70.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.13%.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

