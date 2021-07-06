Citigroup Inc. Decreases Holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 89.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 488,655 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MIC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $73,105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,925,000 after acquiring an additional 33,825 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MIC opened at $38.79 on Tuesday. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $41.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.52.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Macquarie Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 97.74%. The business had revenue of $264.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on Macquarie Infrastructure from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation invests in infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other.

