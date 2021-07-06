Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) by 62.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,550 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Dada Nexus were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Dada Nexus in the first quarter valued at about $1,736,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,575,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Dada Nexus in the first quarter valued at about $14,120,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Dada Nexus by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,507,000. 19.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DADA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.88.

Shares of NASDAQ DADA opened at $27.11 on Tuesday. Dada Nexus Limited has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $61.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($2.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.46) by ($0.14). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. The firm had revenue of $257.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.00 million. Analysts predict that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DADA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA).

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.