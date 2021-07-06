Citigroup Inc. Acquires 22,579 Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,579 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Hope Bancorp worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,972,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,823,000 after purchasing an additional 158,473 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,868,000 after purchasing an additional 225,659 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,052,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,912,000 after acquiring an additional 684,473 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,451,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,169,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,763,000 after acquiring an additional 50,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $13.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.06. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 20.87%. The company had revenue of $131.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 62.22%.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

