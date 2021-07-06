Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Short Interest Update

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,150,000 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the May 31st total of 5,180,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 6,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.39, for a total transaction of $1,585,205.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,480,878.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total value of $4,873,006.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,559.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 268,839 shares of company stock worth $68,559,929. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI stock traded down $3.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.95. 14,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,111,514. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.99. Cigna has a twelve month low of $158.84 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna will post 20.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist upped their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.00.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

