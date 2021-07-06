Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Analysts expect Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) to announce $0.79 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ciena’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. Ciena posted earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ciena will report full-year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $3.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.15 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.

CIEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.14.

In other news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $116,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $56,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,099 shares of company stock worth $2,094,531. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Spring Creek Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 364.0% in the fourth quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 4,652,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,879,000 after buying an additional 3,649,669 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter worth about $135,287,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 851.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,802,104 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $148,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507,510 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,877,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $868,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 605.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,632 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIEN traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $57.50. The company had a trading volume of 13,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,235. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.06. Ciena has a 1-year low of $38.03 and a 1-year high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

