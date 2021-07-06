CIBC Asset Management Inc Takes Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 200.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DoorDash alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DASH shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DoorDash from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.33.

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $182.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.28. The company has a market cap of $59.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.75. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $110.13 and a one year high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.62 million. The company’s revenue was up 197.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $11,112,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,112,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $1,058,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,141,694 shares of company stock valued at $1,224,354,930 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.