CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 851 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,859 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 176,527 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $12,828,000 after purchasing an additional 93,755 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 384,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,912,000 after purchasing an additional 19,713 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,392,522 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $92,234,000 after buying an additional 27,953 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 1,691.3% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 358,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $23,731,000 after buying an additional 338,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 227.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 50,967 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,704,000 after buying an additional 35,402 shares during the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NetApp from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James upgraded NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Loop Capital raised their price target on NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on NetApp from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.74.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $82.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.33. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.08 and a 52 week high of $84.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. NetApp’s payout ratio is 58.18%.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

