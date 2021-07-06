CIBC Asset Management Inc Invests $1.36 Million in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 169,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,376,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 141,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 137,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 55,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 486.0% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 52,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,045,000 after purchasing an additional 43,923 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WTM opened at $1,166.89 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,170.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.50. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $752.10 and a twelve month high of $1,267.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($17.23) EPS for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 53.75% and a return on equity of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

