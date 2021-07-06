CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,567 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13,261.7% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.46.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.45% and a positive return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,739.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $387,174.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,568.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

