Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,155 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $7,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 734,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,078,000 after purchasing an additional 118,074 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 85,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after acquiring an additional 18,528 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. 80.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $85.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.01. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.56 and a 52 week high of $98.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

A number of research firms have commented on CHD. UBS Group began coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.27.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

