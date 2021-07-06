Chrono.tech Market Capitalization Hits $14.70 Million (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 6th. Chrono.tech has a market cap of $14.70 million and $208,234.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. One Chrono.tech coin can now be purchased for approximately $20.70 or 0.00061157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chrono.tech alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00058043 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00017863 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.16 or 0.00922300 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00044801 BTC.

Chrono.tech Profile

TIME is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech . The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Chrono.tech Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chrono.tech should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chrono.tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chrono.tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chrono.tech and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.