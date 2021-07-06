Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 230,300 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the May 31st total of 283,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.1 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHRRF. National Bank Financial began coverage on Chorus Aviation in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on Chorus Aviation from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Chorus Aviation from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chorus Aviation from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$5.25 to C$5.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.44.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Shares of CHRRF stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,346. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.76. Chorus Aviation has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $4.32.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.