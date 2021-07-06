Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 15.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 49,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $1,671,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $402,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $476,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $121.60 on Tuesday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52 week low of $72.89 and a 52 week high of $124.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 0.38.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $191.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

