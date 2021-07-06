Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.46 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) will post sales of $3.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.19 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment reported sales of $6.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 48.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full-year sales of $17.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.45 million to $17.54 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $18.67 million, with estimates ranging from $18.47 million to $18.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.11). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 55.90%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,602,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,646,000 after purchasing an additional 16,858 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 10,825 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 28,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHMI stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $9.62. 5,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,274. The stock has a market cap of $164.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.24. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is 60.67%.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets and residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).

