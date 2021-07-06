Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. Has $5.42 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 4.7% of Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,559.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 30,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,117,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,261,000 after acquiring an additional 511,634 shares during the period. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

Shares of JNJ traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $167.37. 177,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,573,937. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.63. The company has a market capitalization of $440.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

