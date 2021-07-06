Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. Has $229,000 Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,599,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,058,523,000 after buying an additional 236,932 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,386,862,000 after buying an additional 374,780 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $2,621,726,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,064,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,686,969,000 after acquiring an additional 384,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PayPal by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,298,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.80.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $290.76. 239,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,967,366. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.33 and a 1 year high of $309.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $341.56 billion, a PE ratio of 66.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares in the company, valued at $69,205,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

