Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ceragon Networks Ltd. is a leading provider of high-capacity wireless backhaul solutions for cellular and fixed wireless operators, enterprises and government organizations. Ceragon’s modular FibeAir product family is recognized as the gold standard for backhaul transmission and is also one of the top solutions chosen by cellular operators for SONET/SDH rings. A scalable, future-proof solution for wireless transport of broadband services, FibeAir operates across multiple frequencies for IP and SONET/SDH protocols, supporting the emerging needs of next-generation networks that are evolving to all-IP based services, including triple-play. It leads the market in IP backhaul, offering a unique, native IP solution that provides the efficient, robust connectivity required for WiFi, WiMAX and converged networks. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised Ceragon Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of CRNT stock opened at $3.77 on Monday. Ceragon Networks has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $6.90. The company has a market cap of $314.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.93 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.51.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $68.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ceragon Networks will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,151,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $7,568,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ceragon Networks by 77.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,161,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 508,091 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $833,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Ceragon Networks by 17.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,348,762 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 205,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

