Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Receives $53.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.75.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FUN. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

NYSE FUN traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,544. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.53. Cedar Fair has a twelve month low of $22.81 and a twelve month high of $52.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.30.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.83) EPS. Cedar Fair’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cedar Fair will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew A. Ouimet sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $11,727,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Cedar Fair by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 222,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,764,000 after purchasing an additional 22,707 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at $2,807,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in Cedar Fair by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Cedar Fair by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at $879,000. 56.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

