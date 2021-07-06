CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings. CECO Environmental posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.46. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CECO Environmental.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $71.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

CECE stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.16. 606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.66. CECO Environmental has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $9.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CECO Environmental by 325.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in CECO Environmental by 214.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CECO Environmental in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in CECO Environmental by 41.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CECO Environmental in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other niche markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CECO Environmental (CECE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.